Florida’s Department of Health reported 875 more coronavirus cases overnight, with the new count rising to 14,504. The report also shows 29 new deaths. Of those, 22 were in South Florida. In total, there are now 283 deaths statewide.

Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 now has 45 confirmed cases, this is 2 more than last night’s report.

The Key Biscayne Village Council will hold a virtual meeting tonight where COVID19 actions, including testing and placing other restrictions on the island, are likely to come up.

The agenda also includes approval of the site plan, and variances, for St Agnes’ new project, including a 20,494 church building and a 2-story new classroom building. To see the meeting agenda, click here.

For instructions to watch / listen to the meeting, click here.

South Florida, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, now has 57% (8,346) of the cases statewide and 52% (148) of the reported deaths. By county:

Miami-Dade County: 326 new cases since last night, now almost at 5,000 cases (4,997) and 45 deaths

Broward County: Now reporting 2,213 after adding 189 cases overnight and 40 deaths

Palm Beach County: 1,136 cases and 63 deaths, the most of any county in the state

The municipality with the most cases in Florida is Miami, reporting over 3,000 (3,009) positive tests.