Versión en español

The coronavirus hit tennis on Sunday by provoking the cancellation of the Indian Wells (CA) tournament on Monday, while speculation mounts on the possible suspension or postponement of the Miami Open, which should begin on March 25.

Miami Open sources said that at the moment the tournament is still on. "We are not considering suspension of the tournament at this time. Everything is underway for the tournament to take place," a representative from the Miami Open organization told Islander News.

Indian Wells, one of four WTA premier mandatory events, was due to start Wednesday and run March 22, but the Riverside County Public Health Department declared the public emergency after the appearance of a coronavirus case. California already exceeds 110 cases of the virus..

"We are still here deciding what we are going to do," said tennis star Rafael Nadal, through social networks. The Spanish player had spent days training at Indian Wells, a tournament where he was poised to recapture the number one ranking in the world, presently occupied by Novak Djokovic.

“The BNP Paribas Open will not be held due to the concerns about coronavirus and participant safety and attendees,” the tournament reported in a statement.

"There is a risk too great," said the doctor David Agus, professor of medicine at the University of Southern California, in a statement.

As part of measures already in place by the ATP, tennis players no longer shake hands and must bring their own towels for each game.

The problem may be exacerbated if the Miami Open is cancelled. ATP and WTA officials are now evaluating what to do in upcoming tournaments.

The start of the European clay tour is set to begin April 12 with the Monte Carlo Masters, held in an area bordering northern Italy, which has been severely affected by the coronavirus epidemic.