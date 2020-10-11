Could we see yet another storm in the Atlantic this week? Epsilon is next.

After Hurricane Delta landfall Friday, forecasters are turning their attention to a westward-moving tropical wave that’s producing showers and thunderstorms. As of Sunday morning, the tropical wave was centered around 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands.

According to the National Hurricane Center, “some development of this system is possible during the next few days while the system moves generally westward near 15 mph.”

Forecasters did say that upper-level winds are expected to become unfavorable for further development by midweek, with formation chance through 5 days to remain low, at 20 percent.

So far, there there have been 25 named storms this hurricane season. The record of 28 named storms was set during the 2005 hurricane season which churned out powerhouse hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma. That year was the only other time in history where Greek letters had to be used to name storms.

This year, more storms are likely to be given Greek letters for names perhaps even after the November 30 end of the hurricane season.

The next two named storms will be Epsilon and Zeta.

