Council agrees to improve system for resident testing for Coronoavirus

More testing is required to determine who in Key Biscayne has, or has been exposed to, the COVID-19 virus. Finding the best way to conduct testing – and how to ramp up the process -- was the topic of a virtual Village Council meeting last Thursday.

Because there are a limited number of test kits available to the village, determining exactly which residents would be eligible for testing was identified as a priority -- especially since the expectation is the rapid testing system will soon improve dramatically.

The village currently uses mobile testing and follows Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, which prioritizes people over age 65 showing symptoms and those considered at risk because of compromised immune systems and other serious conditions.

Because asymptomatic residents spreading the virus “is the most dangerous thing” facing the village, Councilman Ed London said he supports a broader testing effort. He’d also like to later consider testing residents who’ve recovered from the virus for antibodies to increase knowledge about the disease.

Councilman Luis Lauredo stressed that because the test kits are limited in number, “it creates expectations that will not be met.’’

Vice Mayor Brett Moss questioned the cost of the tests and if they would need to be repeated for possible re-infections.

Council member Katie Petros pointed out that testing should continue but the village should plan for rapidly developing testing procedures that can provide quicker results.

The council ultimately decided to continue current testing and plan to beef up the program as more tests become available. They will also test residents with diabetes, heart or pulmonary conditions.

The council also discussed testing grocery store workers -- considered “essential” workers under the state’s stay-at-home orders -- because they come in close contact with residents.

Mayor Mike Davey said decisions about testing were just part of the Village’s response to the crisis. More will likely come at the next council meeting -- a virtual meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.

“We’re going to be in this for a while—the long haul. We have to start somewhere,’’ he said.

On the agenda for the April 7 meeting is a resolution to confirm a declaration of a State of Emergency due to the Coronavirus, and ratification of all emergency orders issued by VIllage Manager Andrea Agha related to the virus.