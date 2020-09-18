Council defers part of stormwater project plan to get more details

The cost of community buy-in for stormwater improvements, and the need to develop an acceptable “level of service” in terms of flooding, prompted the Key Biscayne Village Council to make budget cuts and deferrals for a long-awaited project.

During a Village workshop last week, Village Manager Andrea Agha recommended payment of $1.3 million to AECOM Technical Services, Inc., for design services of stormwater utility and right-of-way improvements. The first step of the massive undertaking was the council’s consideration of two work orders not to exceed $800,000, with funding allocated from the 2020 Stormwater Enterprise Fund.

Work order No. 1, funded at $54,000, was for a village-wide gap analysis of “existing master plans, reports, design documents, surveys, and as-builts.” Data considered includes sea level rise, storm surge, tidal changes and hurricanes. Agha said the order would also perform discharge opportunity analysis including pump stations, drainage wells, deep injections wells, and outfalls.”

Had the study been cut, the project would be in effect back to square one, village staff said.

One example of flaws with the old data is that the 2015 stormwater master plan did not take into account projected sea level rise and did not include an implementation plan.

The main sticking point from the work order was $127,000 earmarked for “public engagement,” which will be now handled in-house, and $22,000 to set up a website. Acting on Village Councilman Luis Lauredo’s motion, the council cut both from the request.

After the gap study is complete, the council faces a decision on setting the standards for the rate at which the water will recede during a rain event. Theoretically, you could build a very expensive system – possibly including pumps and raising the roadbeds – which would not allow flooding even during a hurricane-like rain. Anything less is determining “tolerance” for levels of water on the roadways.

Work order No. 2, which the council deferred, would have used those level of service goals in consideration of design criteria package for the K-8 and central west Key Biscayne design build contract, which includes drainage design, right-of-way improvements, streetscape, green Infrastructure, permitting, bidding services, and project management.

“I need to understand the whole project and overall scope before I make a decision,’’ said Vice Mayor Brett Moss before making the successful motion to defer.

In other cost-cutting measures, the council requested that AECOM reduce their hourly fees by 10 percent and deferred action on a separate item involving a $500,000 request for a village-wide survey which the council learned could be broken into different phases.

The requests and deferrals will be taken up at the Oct. 27 regular council meeting including additional information provided by city staff.