Council meeting proves it is a ‘broken’ entity

To the editor,

I am watching the (Key Biscayne Village) Council meeting and don't know what else to do but write The Islander.

Our council is broken.

It is hard to see a more dysfunctional, ineffective and inefficient group. At one point, the village had two-year terms for council so as to have the ability to vote out bad representatives. Unfortunately, we have two council members who should be voted out, but whose terms won't end until 2022.

Is it time for a recall? We need vision, action, understanding and the ability to "play" effectively with others.

It is time for change.

We need real leadership to address the myriad of challenges and opportunities before us in a truly effective way. I want to commend Mayor Davey and councilmembers Moss, McCormick and London for their great work and ability to push to address the many issues before us in an effective way.

It is time for action. Vote in November, the future of the Key is at stake.

Paul Nichols