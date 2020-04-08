Stressed fire department forced to postpone virus testing; COVID-19 statistics continue to rise

The Key Biscayne Fire Department has stopped running its mobile Coronavirus testing unit because a firefighter involved with the unit is symptomatic and being tested for the virus.

Fire Chief Eric Lang reported Tuesday during a virtual meeting of the Village Council that a large portion of his staff may be impacted.

Early this week, a firefighter started running a fever, so the department developed a plan to isolate the individual and test 11 others with whom he’d had contact. If positive, additional isolations may be required, Lang said. Test results were not available at press time.

“That means the potential of losing about a third of the department due to isolation,” Lang told the council. “This is expected. We planned for this so we are ready. It’s important that this happened now because it’s going to happen again. We’re going to be very cautious on how we deal with this.”

Under the rules of an Incident Command Structure in place for the emergency conditions, firefighters would change schedules to fill in any vacancies.

For the time being, Lang said department personnel are now doing well, but as with police officers, they are under tremendous stress from concerns they will inadvertently take the virus home and infect their families.

“At this point mobile testing is temporarily stopped because I don’t have enough (personnel),” to test and maintain the department’s core mission of fire rescue responses, Lang said. “As soon as we’re up and healthy we will re-evaluate and try to roll this out in a systematic way.’’

The Fire Department has been conducting mobile testing for dozens of residents. Lang said that, so far, there have been 57 test requests, with more residents expressing interest. Following guidelines set up by the Centers for Disease Control, the department’s mobile testing unit has been going to the person’s home, rather than having potentially infected residents gathering at the fire station.

Lang said the community knows how to prepare for an emergency, like a hurricane, but the Coronavirus is much longer lasting, with less certainty about when it will end.

“This is like a hurricane. It’s going to hit us. But the difference is this is like 10 or 20 hurricanes all strung together,” said the fire chief, adding: “We are confident that we will come out the other side of this thing,’’ but some data suggests it won’t be until late June.

Village council member Allison McCormick requested staff to come up with a testing strategy going forward so that a detailed plan is in place for whatever comes up. “It’s clearly something people want us to do,’’ she said.

The council discussed switching to an outside vendor for tests to ease the fire department’s manpower crunch. Unless the council calls another special meeting to address Coronavirus issues, a report on the testing plan -- including results so far and ideas for testing improvements -- is to be presented at the April 28 council meeting.

A report this week from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected April 21 would be when Florida will experience the highest count of Coronavirus patients and deaths.

Key Biscayne Police Department Chief Charles Press reported that officers manning the entrance to the key have turned back over 1,500 cyclists from entering the village.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 5,354 COVID-19 cases reported in Miami-Dade County and 49 deaths. In the 33149 Key Biscayne ZIP code, there have been 46 cases reported. In Florida, there have now been 15,546 cases reported and 309 deaths.

In other official action at Tuesday’s meeting, the council unanimously confirmed a declaration of a state of emergency, ratifying and approving all emergency orders and actions issued by the village manager related to the virus.