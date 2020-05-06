Village’s July Fourth celebration postponed; plans developing for a summer party

Uncertainty over COVID-19 issues prompted the Key Biscayne Village Council to cancel Fourth of July fireworks, with a committee now assigned to brainstorm ideas for an alternative celebration over the summer of 2020.

Facing a May 15 deadline for a decision on a 50 percent down payment for the display, the council postponed the fireworks for a year during its virtual council meeting Tuesday night. Council is expected to ask for a two-year extension of the contract to 2022 -- if it is under the same terms and conditions and doesn’t include a financial penalty.

It is the council’s hope that the COVID-10 emergency status is considered an “act of God” that allows for the contract to be adjusted without penalty.

“This was a tough decision for everybody because the Fourth of July is one of the best events, in my opinion, that we have on this Key,” said Mayor MIke Davey, noting the extra symbolism involved as the nation endures the pandemic. “But the committee is going to work hard on coming up with an alternative.”

To that end, Council member Allision McCormick followed on that and noted how enthusiastic the members of the Fourth of July Committee were, even while understanding that a traditional celebration was impossible to pull off with social distancing, mask enforcement and crowd control considerations

“The ideas that were coming out of the committee gave me goosebumps,” she said. “It reminded me of what the village is all about. I have no doubt” the committee will come up with something special in place of the fireworks.

In other COVID-19 related discussions, council member Ignacio Segurola proposed a Village Quarantine Exit Plan be developed -- one flexible enough for the village manager to adjust if needed between council’s regularly scheduled meetings.

Segurola noted that the village, in addition to its own emergency orders, is currently following emergency procedures from federal, state and county jurisdictions, all of which change as communities open up. The village, he noted, can maintain more stringent rules for how and when things such as the beaches open up, but they can’t be less stringent.

“We need to open up the village as soon as possible, but in a safe manner,’’ he said.

The village generally follows county rules involving parks and beaches, with the plan’s strategy triggered by the number of positive cases recorded. But concern remains about opening up beaches to the area’s residents when municipalities keep theirs closed.

In other action, the council voted to allow a hardship exemption allowing the resumption of construction projects on multi-family complexes, provided the work has the approval of the village, and the condo or homeowners association.

The council is expected to meet virtually Friday for their strategic planning meeting. Details can be found here.