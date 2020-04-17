Council members discuss move to improve village’s financial accountability

Village Council member Ed London called a special virtual meeting with Mayor Michael Davey and Vice Mayor Brett Moss Friday afternoon to discuss a charter amendment that would make the village’s chief financial officer an employee of the council instead of the village manager.

Under the proposal being considered, current Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Nussbaum would no longer report directly to Village Manager Andrea Agha. Instead he would report to the council to be their “eyes and ears” on the financial dealings of the village.

London contends the change would result in better information coming to the council as it reviews the manager’s financial actions and proposed budget. It would also, he said, increase accountability. All department heads currently work under Agha, who reports to council. The village clerk reports to council.

“When it comes to council everything is rubber-stamped,’’ London said, adding that the change is important for the council to get better, unbiased financial information. It would also result in more timely audits, he said.

The impromptu meeting of the three council members was streamed on the village website. Under Florida’s Sunshine Law, any meeting of three or more elected officials must be held in public. London said he called the meeting to gauge interest in his proposal with Davey and Moss. He said he may call a meeting with other council members next week before submitting the proposal for discussion at the next board meeting on April 28.

Moss asked during the meeting if a better option isn’t a one-year test run before making the change via a charter amendment. “I’ve been on the fence about this for a while. It makes sense having the (CFO) position be neutral,’’ he said.

After some discussion, the three agreed it would be smoother to make it a permanent change, to avoid any future tension between the CFO and Manager.

“This person would still work hand in hand with the manager on finances, but they won’t be the most popular person (with department heads),” London said. “Answering to us will ensure they won’t have ‘to go along to get along’. We need the CFO to be our eyes and ears there and provide unbiased information.”

Davey said getting the proposal on the November ballot with the presidential election will ensure the most residents will be able to voice their opinion.

London said he plans to discuss the matter with the other council members before bringing it to the next council meeting for discussion. “If we are going to get it on the November ballot we are going to need to move quickly,” Davey said.

Davey said the change, if approved by voters, would “make the administration toe the line when it comes to finances.”

London said Agha had done a commendable job putting the current finance department together since joining the village. “If you remember, previously, the finances were a mess. She has done very well improving things.”

Referencing a council strategic planning meeting, London said the council pledged that the village was going to take steps to become more financially efficient. “This is the final step,’’ he said.