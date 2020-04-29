Council moving cautiously to follow Miami-Dade County loosening of COVID19 restrictions

Taking important next steps related to the COVID-19 virus, Key Biscayne Village Council on Tuesday spelled out social distancing rules, testing programs and the village’s response to relaxing of Miami-Dade County restrictions -- including the use of public spaces.

The council’s virtual meeting included passage of a resolution confirming emergency regulations and emergency expenditures related to the Coronavirus, including:

- Requiring all employees and customers of essential businesses to wear facial covering consistent with CDC guidelines while inside the business or while making deliveries.

- Restricted non-resident travel within the village except for essential business and residents engaging in recreational activities.

- Social distancing rules mandating six-feet distance between individuals, and limits groups to 10 people or fewer.

More than an hour of the council’s COVID-19 discussions were about a three-part testing strategy, which the council eventually approved. The goal of the strategy is to provide “a public benefit to our residents, arming them with the knowledge of whether they have the virus when they make decisions in their personal lives, to inform policy decisions, and steer response efforts including how to mitigate and control the spread of the virus,’’ according to information provided to the council.

The three parts include: Mobile Testing Unit administered by the Fire Department; Contracting with the University of Miami for research and self-administered mail in testing, antibody testing, and potentially an indoor air sampling study, for a maximum of $40,000; Using all data collected to provide a tailored and focused response effort.

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation has reported that 392 residents have been tested since the launch of the pilot drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at St. Agnes. To date, this has yielded seven positive cases. The patients were notified by BioCollections Worldwide, Inc., which conducted the testing.

Data from the Key Biscayne Fire Rescue, which conducted mobile testing, showed 42 residents have been tested to date and four positive cases were identified. The patients were notified by firefighter paramedics.

The council discussed testing a larger percentage of the community to gather more complete information on residents without symptoms. Mayor Mike Davey said the staff recommendation was approved and follows the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“We want all the information and it would be nice to test nearly everybody we can get, but we don’t want to overwhelm our system (with data),” said Davey. “We’re not experts on this. Things are starting to open up, but it won’t be without social distancing and other changes.”

As for re-openings, Miami-Dade County has eased restrictions on all parks, recreational facilities, golf courses, and marinas in the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.

However, Key Biscayne beaches (including Beach Park), swimming pools, fitness centers and gyms remain closed, Bill Baggs State park and Calusa Park remain closed.

Crandon Park is closed, but the marina, golf course and tennis center will re-open -- with social distancing restrictions.

Parks within the village will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for activities such as exercise, walking, jogging, running and skating. From 7 to 8 a.m., the Village Green is open exclusively to seniors.

Here are the other restrictions remaining in place in Key Biscayne:

- Park restrooms will not be open to the public

- Playgrounds, ball fields and basketball courts remain closed.

- Use of outdoor exercise equipment remains prohibited.

- Bike racks cannot be occupied.

- Dog parks remain closed.

- No gatherings, which include picnic parties, organized competitive play, and pick-up games are allowed.

- Table games, like dominoes or chess, are not allowed.

- No individual sports practice allowed.

The council voted to meet on Tuesday, May 5, to continue to address issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Village's official announcement, click here.