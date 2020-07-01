This is a developing story.

Key Biscayne appears to have a new full time Village Clerk after six council members voted during a special council meeting Tuesday night to select Jocelyn Brewster-Koch from among three finalists.

The selection process involved council members individually sending their choice to the village attorney, who tallied the votes. Village Councilman Ignacio Segurola abstained. He later explained that he objected to the selection process and the low number of qualified candidates.

He said he was “deeply dissatisfied” with the process because only four of 10 candidates had experience in the field. The new hire, he said, will require “on the job training’ to get up to speed during a critical time for the village.

There was no background information released about Brewster-Koch.

Village Councilman Luis Lauredo said that despite her lack of experience, he supported Koch’s selection, as well as the selection process. “Let’s give her a chance. It was a tough call for most of us,’’ he said.

The next step in the hiring process is salary and benefits negotiations to be carried out by Vice Mayor Brett Moss.

The clerk position has been handled on an interim basis by Peter Kulpa, who is the Village’s Information Technology Technician. The position came open in February when former Clerk Jennifer Medina resigned to take the position of Village Manager for Indian Creek Village.

As part of the original deal when he was appointed Interim Village Clerk, Kulpa can return to his previous role, once Cook is in place.