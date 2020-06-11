Council sets June 30 for decisions on Village Clerk and financial advisor

The Key Biscayne Village Council on Tuesday called a special meeting for June 30 and then loaded it up with two critical personnel decisions: hiring a village clerk, and deciding whether to hire a financial advisor to help issue millions in stormwater bonds.

Most of the council expected to choose a new clerk from the three contenders at Tuesday’s meeting, but Councilman Luis Lauredo understood there would be more time to research candidate qualifications.

The additional time will ensure the council makes the correct choice for this critical position, he said. “I don’t see any need to rush.’’

Peter Kulpa is serving as interim clerk, having replaced Conchita Alvarez, who had been serving in a part-time role since former Clerk Jennifer Medina resigned in February. Kulpa is a finalist for the permanent position.

The council will make their choice at the June 30 meeting, which could potentially be the last of the virtual village council meetings. The selection process will involve each council member sending emails to the village attorney to tabulate and then report the result.

Also at the June 30 meeting, the council will decide whether to spend $6,000 a year to retain a financial advisory firm, Hilltop Securities, Inc., “to assist the Village in developing, implementing, and maintaining strategies to meet its financial needs,’’ according to the background provided to the council.

The new financial advisor’s primary role will be the “facilitation of the sale of municipal bonds, coordination of bank loans, and review of outstanding debt for potential savings on refunding.”

Lauredo questioned the need for any financial advisor, saying the council had not actually voted on a bond issuance for stormwater improvements or a larger plan to fund up to $150 million resiliency projects.

At the June 30 meeting, the council will vote to confirm its direction on bonds, especially with regard to stormwater projects. The council earlier voted for a rate hike to help finance these projects.

If the vote regarding bonds is negative, Village Manager Andrea Agha said there would be little reason to have financial planning services. “If we are not going to do it, it’s going to be a different (financial) landscape,’’ she said.

The financial advisor move is being spearheaded by council member Ed London. “I thought it was the will of the council to move forward on bond issuance,” he said. “If we don’t want it now, don’t go with a financial advisor.”

In other action, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council learned the village is negotiating with the Freebee ride service to resume passenger pick up service. It would, at first, not include multiple families and will have the option to add move vehicles if there is demand.