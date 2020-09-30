Council fast tracking the search for a replacement for departing village manager

The Key Biscayne Village Council Tuesday decided to fast track the search for a replacement for Village Manager Andrea Agha, who resigned Sept. 24. This means Agha will likely need to serve out the full 90-day transition period in her contract, rather than appoint an interim manager, which would allow her to leave sooner.

Mayor Mike Davey first proposed the village appoint an in-house interim manager. Police Chief Charles Press and Public Works Director Jake Ozyman were among those suggested. But Davey wanted the interim to continue performing their regular duties and not want the open position full-time.

Davey also suggested that the council appoint a search committee from the community and hire search consultants to find applicants and conduct background checks.

Council member Ignacio Segurola said he wants a faster process. He was against the idea of an in-house interim manager, which he said would “hobble one department to save another.”

Council member Luis Lauredo praised Agha for putting the village on the right financial path with better budgeting and transparency, adding, “now we need to find somebody to continue that path.”

Lauredo then moved that Agha be retained until Nov. 30, 30 days short of her 90-day commitment, as a “professional courtesy.” Agha said she would be happy to continue to serve as long as the council needs her to help. “I am entirely flexible,’’ she said.

Council member Katie Petros served on council when Agha was hired June 5, 2018. That search process took months. She said she was reluctant to set the Nov. 30 end date, which would lock the village into a quick decision.

Council member Allison McCormick suggested the council consider all means to seek candidates, including the Internet and putting ads in trade publications. She asked the council, and the public, to start to create lists of priorities for the new manager.

Agha will identify three or four national search firms and the council will meet again -- in about a week -- to choose one to lead the search for qualified candidates. This will bypass the formal Request for Proposal process or a separate search committee.

