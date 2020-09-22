Following two unprovoked Metromover passenger attacks, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a statement Monday promising increased security for public transit users.

“In response to the recent attacks on our Metromover, Miami-Dade County will be increasing the number of stationary and roving security guards to protect riders, and MDPD will be closely monitoring the situation,” said Gimenez in a statement.

Gimenez added that “the Miami-Dade Police Department and City of Miami Police are working together to share real-time camera footage to be able to intervene quickly in the event of any future crimes."

“Our number one priority is the safety of our community. We will not tolerate violence anywhere, especially in our trusted transit system” tweeted Gimenez.

Via Twitter, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, “While the attacks on the Metromover happened within Miami-Dade County jurisdiction, we are extremely concerned, and we want to help the county to prevent these acts. The MPD will be deploying additional resources throughout the Metromover system in collaborate with the County.”

WPLG Channel 10 Local News posted a picture of a subject in the beating of Eduardo Fernandez, 74, Sunday when he boarded the Metromover at Government Center. The police released flyer shows two images of a man described as a “Black man about 45-55 years old, standing about 6-feet, 180 pounds.”

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.