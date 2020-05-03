With the objective to clear out confusion regarding what is categorized as “essential” and can remain open and which businesses are still closed, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez office Sunday sent out a communication outlining the restrictions set out in the County’s Executive Order #07-20.

Sunday’s communication, read in part: “All businesses not listed as essential retail and commercial businesses in Miami-Dade County Emergency Order 07-20 and its amendments must remain closed at this time.”

It added “The only reopening in Miami-Dade County has been through Emergency Order 21-20, which ordered the reopening, with restrictions, of parks, golf courses, marinas and boat ramps.”

All non-essential retail and commercial establishments are ordered to remain closed

The list of essential businesses that ARE allowed to be open include:

- Grocery stores, farmers markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, good banks, convenience stores and establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, Fresh meats, fish and poultry

- Pet supply

- Stores selling household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products)

- Gas stations, auto supply, auto repair and related facilities. Auto dealers can open

- Hardware stores

- Bank and related financial institutions

- Newspapers, television, radio and other media services

- Businesses providing mailing and shipping services

- Laundromats and dry cleaners

- Restaurants for takeout and deliver only

- Childcare facilities – with restrictions on size. See Executive order for details

- Telecommunications providers

For the complete list and executive order, click here