In a late afternoon video briefing, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced an executive order prohibiting the gathering of 10 or more people in public places, including sidewalks.

He also asked groups of 10 or less to practice social distancing of at least six feet when in out in public places.

Gimenez also asked grocery stores and pharmacies to make sure their patrons practice social distancing. He issued a stern warning to store operators, “if a store is unable to consistently keep people from getting too close, I’ll be forced to shut you down” adding that Miami-Dade Police will be out enforcing this order.

He again asked County residents to stay home as much as possible.

Gimenez said the county is receiving COVID19 test kits from the state today and will be used at the new testing site opening Wednesday at Marlins Park.

He has also asked the Governor to ease expedite rules of unemployment benefits.

Mayor Gimenez expressed his support for Governor DeSantis' order to have travelers coming from the Northeast self-isolate. He has asked the State to consider doing the same from flights coming back from Cuba.

You can watch the Mayor’s address here.