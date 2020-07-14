Starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, Miami-Dade County is accepting applications for the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides a one-time benefit to assist with one month’s rent to Miami-Dade County low and moderate-income households experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you or anyone you know is in a serious financial situation due to COVID-19, check and see if you qualify and apply by this Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Details and application can be found by clicking here.

If you have any questions you can contact ERAP Call Center at 305-723-1815 or email ERAP@miamidade.gov.