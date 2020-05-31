Following a peaceful start to demonstrations Saturday around downtown Miami, they turned violent at sundown, with scenes of burning police cruisers and looting at the Bayside complex, Miami-Dade County Carlos A. Gimenez issued a curfew that commenced Saturday at 10 p.m.

That curfew moves earlier Sunday, and until further notice, commencing at 8 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. Monday.

Miami-Dade police said there were 38 arrests made overnight.

Village Mayor Mike Davey released a video statement Saturday joining in on the condemnation of the Minneapolis police officer now charged with 3rd degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

Davey commended Village Police Department Chief Charles Press for his work in Liberty City, a primarily African-American neighborhood, and Davey said, “Goal should be to eliminate racism as best we can”

You may watch Davey’s message here.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez also issued a video message stating that he supported the call for justice and stood against any abuse of power, but there would be “zero tolerance” for lawlessness.

Metrorail transportation is suspended.