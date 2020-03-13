Coronavirus Update. With new case in Miami comes first school closing

Thursday night, the Florida Department of Health announced one additional positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the number of confirmed new cases for Thursday, March 12th to 17.

In a new development, the Department of Health is now including results from private laboratories in their daily updates, although private labs results will initially include fewer details, such as travel.

The new positive case from Thursday evening:

A 42-year old male in Miami-Dade County. This is a travel related case and is associated with exposure to an international traveler.

This person was an employee of the Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center. The Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) then decided to close Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center until further notice. Families of Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor students are being contacted to begin distance learning

In a statement, the District mentions it “has been preparing for the possibility of school closures. You can find details of the District’s instructional continuity plan (ICP), already developed and shared with teachers across M-DCPS: To learn about ICP, click here.

The details on new COVID-19 Positive Cases from earlier Thursday.

73-year old male in Palm Beach County. This is a travel related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.

74-year old male in Palm Beach County. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

50-year old male New York resident who is currently in Sarasota County. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

70-year old male Massachusetts resident in Sarasota County. Also unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

24-year old female in Alachua County. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

70-year old male in Volusia County.This is a travel related case and is associated with a Nile River Cruise/Tour in Egypt.

83-year old male in Duval County. It is unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

57-year old male in Clay County. Unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

28-year old female in Broward County. It has not been established if this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

25-year old female in Broward County. This is a travel related case.

20-year old female Texas resident in Broward County. This is a travel related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

68-year old female in Broward County. This case is associated with Port Everglades.

36-year old male in Broward Count. This is a travel-related case.

49-year old female Hillsborough County. This is a travel-related case and is associated with travel to Europe.

77-year old male in Lee County. It is currently unclear whether this was a travel-related case; the epidemiological investigation is ongoing

Port Everglades Advisory

The Department, through an extensive epidemiological investigation, has identified four positive COVID-19 cases associated with Port Everglades in Broward County. All three cases are connected to or employed by Metro Cruise Services – a company that operates at Port Everglades. It is recommended that all individuals experiencing symptoms who have recently traveled through Port Everglades immediately contact their CHD or health care provider and self-isolate for 14 Days.

The Department of Health also recommends employees of Metro Cruise Services at Port Everglades with any association to these cases self-isolate at home. The CDC (Center for Decease Control) recommends that individuals with recent travel history on a cruise monitor their health for 14 days and, if they develop symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact their CHD or health care provider.

