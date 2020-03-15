Florida now has more than 100 coronavirus cases; residents have begun hoarding essentials

Coronavirus cases in Florida have doubled to more than 100 in just two days, with infections rising more rapidly in South Florida, particularly in Broward County.

As of early Sunday, The Florida Department of Health reported three dozen more Floridians who tested positive for coronavirus, which has caused four Florida resident deaths.

Three more non-Florida residents’ cases were reported as well.

Two days ago on Friday, there were 50 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that can be fatal and has expanded across the globe.

The pandemic has led to cancellations of mass gatherings, school closures and restricted visitation to homes for the elderly.

Residents have begun hoarding supplies and canned food with long lines and empty shelves at stores like Winn Dixie in Key Biscayne.

South Florida appears to be the center of the outbreak — with 36 coronavirus cases in Broward and 13 in Miami-Dade, making up about half of all cases in Florida counties, according to the latest data from the department on Sunday.

The dominant number of South Florida cases raises questions about whether state government resources should heavily focus on that region, and if counties that have no cases at all should, for example, not close schools.

In all, 23 counties — about a third of Florida’s 67 counties — have at least one Florida resident case of COVID-19. Two new counties were just added to the cases list — Citrus on the north Suncoast and St. Johns on the Atlantic side.

The new group of cases reported early Sunday, which included 5 in Miami-Dade and 16 in Broward County, have fewer travel-related cases than before, the data shows, but overall, about half the 100 or so cases are travel-related. Some cases are still under investigation.

As of Sunday morning, the Florida Department of Health data reported these positive COVID-19 cases:

4 deaths

106 Florida resident cases

7 Florida resident cases diagnosed and isolated outside of Florida

9 non-Florida residents.

Here are details of the new South Florida-resident cases released by the state health department Sunday:

A 28-year-old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 58-year-old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case.

A 25-year-old female in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case.

A 62-year-old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 74-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 48-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case.

A 19-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case.

A 19-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case.

A 65-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 20-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case.

A 42-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 52-year-old male in Miami-Dade County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 63-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 19-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case.

A 30-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 60-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 20-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case.

A 19-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 66-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 83-year-old male in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 20-year-old female in Broward County has tested positive for COVID-19. This is a travel related case

