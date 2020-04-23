Due to "the limited availability of testing resources," the COVID-19 testing program at St. Agnes has been suspended for the rest of the week, according to an announcement from the village Wednesday. There was no indication from the village what resources were limited.

Key Biscayne Community Foundation Director Melissa said testig will return next week on Monday and Thursday, by appointment only.

"Other municipalities are trying to do what Key Biscayne accomplished," White said in a statement to Islander News. "Thanks to the Village and Foundation partnership. BioCollections dedicated staff to the village every day, 5 hours a day, for over a week. We have received the vast majority of results within 24 hours.

"The plan was to have completed the 500 tests; there are approximately 100 left... The Village is paying for all tests that are 65+ with symptoms or underlying medical conditions with symptoms. Any appointments that do not meet that criteria, but are residents or frontline/essential workers, will be covered by KBCF.”

According to testing data that's been released, 392 tests have been done both the pilot mobile program and drive-thru testing program, with seven positive results.

This rate of positive results -- under 2% -- is lower than the statewide infection rate. There have been 292,636 tests performed across Florida with 28,576 positives, or slightly less than 10%.

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced two new lab contracts, which will testing capacity by 18,000 per day using rapid tests, with results available in one or two days. DeSantis said Abbott Laboratory has developed a rapid point-of-care COVID-19 test.

“That’s a lot better than what we’re getting from Quest and LabCorps,” the two of the private labs processing tests today, DeSantis said.

New walk-up sites will open in Miami-Dade and other counties in the state, DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, in his daily video message, Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey said he has not received a response to a letter to DeSantis regarding the potential reopening of Bill Baggs State Park. The letter -- sent by Davey, State Rep Nick Duran and State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez -- said that if Bill Baggs is opened, becoming the only beach available in Miami-Dade, the village would see “an incredible influx of people.”

As of Wednesday night, Miami-Dade County reported 10,289 confirmed COVID-19 cases, adding 136 new cases during the day, with 91 of them (67%) in the City of Miami. Miami now has 6,227 residents infected with the virus.

Key Biscayne has 59 cases after the state Department of Health adjusted the count, down one. Zip code 33149 reports 62 cases. For the DOH’s explanation on the difference, click here.