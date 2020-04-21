The St. Agnes drive-through testing site has processed 279 residents, with another 321 requests for test pending, according to a Key Biscayne village government communique.

The Monday afternoon Village Connect message reported the testing details it received from the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, which is coordinating the testing program with BioCollections Worldwide, Inc.

Four positive COVID-19 tests have so far been recorded as a result of this testing and a now-discontinued pilot mobile testing program, the village reported.

However, because of the more readily available testing, “residents should expect to see a corresponding increase in reported positive cases,” the village noted in the communication.

The state Health Department Monday said 10 percent of people being tested will test positive for COVID-19. In its afternoon email, DOH noted that,“Of the 10,716 tests performed on April 19, there were 1,081 positive results.”

The village reports there are 60 positive COVID-19 patients in Key Biscayne. The Health Department’s report -- organized by zip code -- shows the island’s 33149 zip code has 63 positive caes. For an explanation on the difference, click here. You can see the Health Department’s dashboard here.

You can read the entire Village Connect email here.

Village Mayor Mike Davey provided a chronology of the beach closures during his Monday video message to residents, On March 17, the Village issued Executive Order #20-2 closing beaches. That order, Davey said, permitted walking on running on the beach.

On March 18, Miami-Dade County issued Executive Order 06-20 which closed all public and private beaches to all use. That order superseded the village’s, said Davey.

Davey expressed concern about the state reopening Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park because of the risk associated with the influx of non-resident traffic coming to the park.

According to the Health Department's Monday afternoon update, there are now 27,058 COVID-19 cases statewide. Miami-Dade added almost 300 cases during the day and now has 9,657 positive cases. Broward Count's cases load is now over 4,000.

A total of 782,159 Americans have been infected with the COVID19 virus, as of Monday afternoon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he expects the state will receive 100,000 tests to detect antibodies for the coronavirus this week. “It’s a big priority for us,” DeSantis said. “That’s going to be the foundation to bring the confidence back."