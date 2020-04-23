US lawmakers wearing facemasks and bandanas Thursday almost unanimously passed a $500 billion coronavirus stimulus package that includes the Trump administration’s $250 billion request to replenish the PPP (Payroll Protection Program) fund that helps small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses.

Democrats demanded $100 billion be added for hospitals and a nationwide testing program. “Millions of people out of work,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people impacted, and the uncertainty of it all. We hope to soon get to a recovery phase. But right now we’re still in mitigation.”

The package also includes $60 billion for small-business loans and grants delivered through the Small Business Administration.

Thursday afternoon, the Florida Health Department reported one more case for Key Biscayne. The number of cases is now at 61. For zip code 33149, the Health Department reports 64 cases. For the DOH explanation on the difference, click here.

There are now almost 30,000 (29,648) Floridians who have tested positive for the coronavirus. 59% of the cases are in the South Florida tri-county area (Dade-Broward-Palm Beach).

Miami-Dade has 10,588 cases after adding 232 new ones during the day. More than 65% of the new cases were in “Miami,” which now has 6,413 residents infected with the virus.

In his daily video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey mentioned the possibility that parks could reopen next week, although there is nothing definite.

The village announced, via email, it would reinstate its mobile COVID-19 mobile testing service on Friday (April 24). This will supplement the drive-thru testing program at St. Agnes and is subject to the availability of tests and a healthy workforce. The program was temporarily suspended after a firefighter developed COVID19-like symptoms

Key Biscayne Fire Rescue will oversee the mobile testings, which will be by appointment only. To set an appointment, call the village’s COVID-19 Call Center, (305) 365-8910. The center operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday.