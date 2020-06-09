State closes-in on 65,000 cases. No new cases on the key. Dade’s rate of positive tests drops. US officially in recession. DeSantis: “willingness of residents to wear masks is playing a role” – Davey not happy with dog park restrictions. U.S. Senate wants to investigate Florida’s unemployment system. High virus-related-deaths in senior care facilities.

In a video Monday message, Village Mayor Mike Davey said he has reached out to County Mayor’s office to change the restriction that dogs must be on a leash while at the Dog Park. Davey said dogs tend to become ‘more territorial” when on a leash. The village’s dog park was allow to open Monday.

Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised the decline in the rate of positive test results in Miami-Dade County, as well as Broward, while mentioning that Palm Beach County has not done as well.

“I think Miami does more masking and Broward does more masking. I don’t think they do it as much in Palm Beach,” DeSantis said while at a news conference at the Miami-Dade County emergency operations center in Doral.

On Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported Dade had tested 208,136 residents with 9% or 19,756 positive test results. As a way to compare, back on March 31, 2 weeks into testing, Dade had performed 10,701 tests with 18% testing positive. Of note: at first, testing were being done, almost exclusively, on those showing symptoms, over 65 and first responders.

There were no new cases reported for either Key Biscayne (72) or zip code 33149 (79)

The state’s dashboard now reports 64,904 Floridians infected with the virus. Broward has 7,924 cases and Palm Beach 7.329.

Explaining Palm Beach’s spike in cases, DeSantis mentioned recent outbreaks in the large agriculture community in Palm Beach County. The Governor also mentioned other agriculture related communities, Indiantown in Martin County and Immokalee in Collier County.

“Because you’re in such close contact, it really spreads,” DeSantis said. “You don’t want those folks mixing with the general public if you have an outbreak,” mentioning that agriculture workers tend to reside in close proximity.

Overall, DeSantis touted Florida’s coronavirus trends are a success story, adding that the numbers look even better if you exclude high-risk settings. The state’s report shows 1,395 residents and staff members at Florida long-term care facilities had died. That represents 51% of the 2,712 Florida deaths.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, which is responsible for determining when recessions begin and end, on Monday said the U.S. entered an “unprecedented” recession as job growth and production slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBER’s definition of a recession includes “a decline in economic activity that lasts more than a few months" saying that the June 2009 economic expansion hit a peak in February, then dropped sharply, marking the start of the recession.

NBER’s panel released a statement saying, in part, “The unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions.”

According to the US Labor Department, unemployment rate was 13.3% in May, down from 14.7% in April.

On Monday, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, NY and Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor asking for an investigation into Florida’s unemployment system woes in processing and paying unemployment claims.

In the letter, the Senators said ““While all states have seen record increases in the number of its residents applying for unemployment, the state of Florida’s performance has proved uniquely poor in its abject inability to assist millions of Florida residents who have applied for and continue to await unemployment benefits.” You can read the entire letter here.