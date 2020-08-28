COVID, stormwater, bulky waste and decorum also addressed during council meeting

During the Village Council’s Tuesday virtual meeting, resolutions were passed seeking about $500,000 in reimbursements from Miami-Dade County for COVID-19 related expenses from Florida Department of Emergency Management and federal CARES Act funds.

Village Manager Andrea Agha said the expenses have now trailed off but that it was important to take action to get in line for the reimbursements because some of the money may run out.

In other actions:

The council deferred action on three resolutions related to the Stormwater Master Plan, instead scheduling a workshop at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 for community input on the more than $1 million project before taking action on it, likely later that night.

Also, the council changed a component of the village’s Property Maintenance Standards related to the placement of solid waste and recycling containers -- reducing from 72 hours to 48 hours the time bulky waste can be placed in ditches, with the aim of reducing the amount of grass killed by the waste left untended.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Mike Davey won the council’s consensus on adhering more closely to Robert’s Rules of Order in relation to decorum and the efficient management of council and public comments during village council meetings. Davey said he will send each council-member a copy of the widely-used rules.