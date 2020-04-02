The afternoon update from the Florida Health Department reports 9,008 cases of the coronavirus as 998 new positive tests were added Thursday. Florida’s COVID19 death toll climbed to 144 as of this evening, that’s an increase of 40-plus deaths in one day.

For South Florida, Palm Beach County reports the most deaths in the state with 27 deaths. There are 20 in Miami-Dade and 17 in Broward.

Illustrating the danger COVID19 presents, it was just last Friday (March 27) that the first death was reported in Miami-Dade. In the 6 days, 19 more deaths have been reported.

The number of cases in Miami-Dade County is now 2,866 as more than 400 positive test were added during the day.

Confusion on Governor’s two Executive orders. Hours after signing an order mandating Floridians to stay at home, DeSantis later quietly signed another one that appeared to supersede stronger restrictions issued by local governments, including Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade County.

The specific language of Executive Order 20-92 reads: Section 1. Section 4 of Executive Order 20-91 should read, as follows: This Order shall supersede any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19.

Thursday, at an afternoon presser, the Governor seemed to verbally back off this, with a qualifier. When specifically asked about this, the Governor said “We have the baseline. If some folks want to do things… more, they can do more in certain situations. We want to work with the local folks”

This topic that came up during Thursday’s Village Council COVID19 Emergency meeting. Village attorney Chad Friedman gave the opinion that, based on the Governors comments at the press conference, the Village could proceed with implementing decisions that went beyond the Governor’s EO.

Other developments.

No Easter mass for South Florida Catholics. Just after Gov. DeSantis exempted houses of worship from his mandatory stay-at-home order, the Archbishop of Miami on Wednesday delivered a strong message to his priests: do not conduct any in-person services, including Easter Masses. “It is not prudent for parishes to plan any activity that would encourage people to leave their homes,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski wrote in a statement. “Therefore, parishes are not to offer ‘drive-through’ palms, confessions or Holy Communion or any similar type of activity.”

Road projects. With the Safer at Home orders reducing traffic on the roads, the governor Thursday said work on about $2.1 billion in road projects would be accelerated. This includes work on the I-395 / I-95 section in Dade.

Help on the way. DeSantis said he is adding more resources to Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity. The department is feeling the strain of the large number of unemployment claims; 348,000 in the last week alone. "This system is not handling the needs of the people in Florida," DeSantis said.

No evictions. Also on Thursday, DeSantis suspended all evictions and foreclosures in the state for the next 45 days.