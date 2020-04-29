In a video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey announced that the trails and paths on the east side of Crandon Park are now open.

This is a popular area for island residents to walk and bicycle and were not part of the areas which opened Wednesday when County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed executive order 20-21 easing restrictions in certain open spaces within Miami-Dade County.

Davey also gave some highlights of Tuesday’s council meeting:

- Condo tennis courts are now open for singles games, provided the particular condo association chooses to open the courts

- External construction on multi-family units will be permitted

- Council approved the proposed expansion of St. Agnes Catholic Church

- Beaches remain closed

Davey said “we are just at the end of the beginning”

The council scheduled a meeting for May 5, 2020 at 6 p.m. to discuss items not covered during Tuesday night's 5.5-hour virtual meeting.

To watch a recording of the April 28 council meeting, click here.