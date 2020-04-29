In a video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey announced that the trails and paths on the east side of Crandon Park are now open.
This is a popular area for island residents to walk and bicycle and were not part of the areas which opened Wednesday when County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed executive order 20-21 easing restrictions in certain open spaces within Miami-Dade County.
Davey also gave some highlights of Tuesday’s council meeting:
- Condo tennis courts are now open for singles games, provided the particular condo association chooses to open the courts
- External construction on multi-family units will be permitted
- Council approved the proposed expansion of St. Agnes Catholic Church
- Beaches remain closed
Davey said “we are just at the end of the beginning”
The council scheduled a meeting for May 5, 2020 at 6 p.m. to discuss items not covered during Tuesday night's 5.5-hour virtual meeting.
To watch a recording of the April 28 council meeting, click here.