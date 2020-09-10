Create citizen committee to advise council on resiliency spending

Justo:

I agree with the goal of addressing sea level rise, but not the call for (GO Bond) authorization while there are so many unanswered questions. If we don't get answers before the vote, why would we expect them to be answered afterwards even with two council hearings needed since there are only five people to convince at most?

I think it's a falsehood that concerns about sea level rise is why property values are decreasing. That has to do with sticking with a declining universe of buyers and not seeking to expand and attract the motivated buyers with money now moving to Florida.

If sea level rise was an issue then why is there a waterfront premium at all? And why do people choose to buy in Miami Beach, the lowest area, rather than Little Haiti, which has the highest elevation? We must first address our declining property values, which will cost only high five to low six figures to protect the tax revenues that pays for everything, and will be further burdened by the added debt service on the $100 million in proposed borrowing.

We should not be like a person whose business has suffered from the pandemic, but then goes out and buys a yacht because they think they will need one in the future.

I see no candidates with investment banking, hydrologic engineering or infrastructure construction experience running for council. Staff, like any government bureaucrats, will always spend whatever money they have access to. Consultants will issue reports that staff likes so they can be hired by them again.

I suggest there be a requirement to create a committee of residents with no personal agenda, who have the needed expertise to first evaluate then recommend any study, budget, bids or contract provided by staff before it goes to the council for a vote.

We have all sorts of committees, so why not one to properly guide the council in its largest investment in the history of the village? If the sponsors are sincere about needing the work done, then they should support having such a committee to protect our investment and get the most bang for our tax buck.

Barry Goldmeier