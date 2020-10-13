Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

In a statement released by Portugal's Football Federation, it was confirmed that legendary Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old star, who now plays for Juventus, will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden. According the statement, Ronaldo is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation”.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo's positive, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

Ronaldo is a five-time world player of the year Ronaldo.

