Key Biscayne residents are being asked to immediately report crocodile sightings to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission after one was sighted last weekend.

"We take public safety very seriously and administer a program designed to be proactive and responsive," said a Commission spokesperson.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, a crocodile was sighted in the ocean off Key Biscayne. It was reported to the FWC. No one was reported injured.

Should anyone spots a croc in the waters around Key Biscayne, immediately call 866-392-4286 (866-FWC-GATOR). A state crocodile agent will respond.