Four dead on a Holland America cruise ship with 1,243 passengers and 586 crew. The ship has been traveling in South America has an undetermined number of coronavirus infections. The company did not say whether the deaths were COVID19 related.

The ship "Zaandam" left Buenos Aires on March 7 on a 31-day voyage that was due to end on April 7 in Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale). The voyage has sailed through Montevideo, Falkland Islands, Chile, Antarctica, Peru, Ecuador and the Panama Canal.

The ship has been unable to enter any port after departing on their tour before Holland America suspend all operations globally for 30 days. No one has left the ship since March 14 in Punta Arenas, a Holland America statement said.

The ship was paralyzed for several days in Valparaíso, Chile, while purchasing supplies and fuel before leaving for Fort Lauderdale, where it plans to dock. Broward County authorities said it had not yet received a formal request for docking from Holland America, nor have plans been developed with the federal and state health officials. “It’s very scary,” said Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine Friday. “We are waiting for a plan to be presented to us.” Udine told the Guardian Friday.