Monday, Florida’s Health Department reported 46,442 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and over 8,300 Floridians hospitalized.

Locally, Miami-Dade County reported 15,864 cases, with 61% of these cases (9,708) in City of Miami, which Sunday announced a plan to reopen spaces this coming Wednesday, May 20.

Village Mayor Mike Davey called the reopening of some island businesses “steps in the right direction.”

“Pool decks are closed per county order” added Davey. Beaches also will remain close as per county order.

Monday, President Trump told reporters at the White House that for the last week and a half, he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug he has promoted as a potential cure for Covid-19

“A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it,” Trump told reporters. The President denied that his physician at the White House actually recommended he take hydroxychloroquine, but indicated that his doctor didn’t object to his request for the drug.