During a press conference Saturday to announce schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, Governor Ron DeSantis also said he was directing state Surgeon General Dr. Scott A. Rivkees to make public the names of senior care facilities that have a confirmed COVID 19 case.

This has been a growing concern for family members of residents since visits are prohibited.

Senior care facilities were required to notify residents, staff and families of any cases at their facilities. DeSantis said the mandate to make the names public ensures this is done. Senior care facilities have become centers of infection, and a total of 1,627 cases are known to exist among the facilities’ residents and staff, the governor said.

The Health Department released new numbers for test results now reporting 25,492 cases statewide with 3,680 hospitalized.

There were no new cases reported for Key Biscayne nor 33149.

Miami-Dade County reported over 9,000 cases (9,045).

City of Miami has almost 5,500 cases (5,473). The number of cases in Hialeah spiked past 1,000 (1,140), now the municipality with the second most COVID19 cases in the state.

There are 732,197 US confirmed COVID19 cases.