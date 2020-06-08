Versión en español

On a Twitter post on Monday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said, “I will be lifting the countywide curfew this afternoon. Beaches in Miami-Dade County are set to open on Wednesday.”

The curfew imposed by Gimenez in response to the demonstration and unrest caused by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had delayed the opening of the beaches, initially scheduled for June 1.

While the protests have continued across the county, including a peaceful demonstration in Key Biscayne last Thursday, they have remained peaceful with none of the damage that was on display during the first night of demonstrations back on Saturday, May 30.

On a Monday press conference at the Miami-Dade County Emergency Operations Center, Gimenez said, “We needed a little bit more time for people to prepare,” explaining why the beaches would remain closed until Wednesday.

Reached by phone on Monday afternoon, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park Manager Art Yerian said there was no official word out of Tallahassee as to when the park could reopen.