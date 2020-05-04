Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez on Monday, May 4 used a press conference for a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site to defend decisions made so far in the process of returning to a new normal.

The new testing site is located in the parking lot Walmart store at 3200 NW 79th St., Miami where which will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those wanting the tests must get an appointment through Quest Diagnostics, wear a mask and stay in their cars. No walk-ups are allowed. The self-administered tests are witnessed by health professionals with notification of results from Quest within two days.

Then site is meant for testing members of the community with symptoms and first responders and health care providers with or without symptoms. Following CDC guidelines, the tests are free.

“It’s especially good news that our corporate partners are opening this site at our underserved community,’’ he said. He cited a recent county research project along with University of Miami that showed African-Americans are twice as likely to be impacted by COVID-19 as the general population.

More testing sites will be added throughout the county, he said.

Monday morning, Florida’s Health Department reported 13,092 county residents are infected with the virus. There are over 1,660 people hospitalized. City of Miami now has over 8,100 cases or 62% of the county’s total.

“Personal responsibility (like social distancing) is the key to our success in Miami Dade County as we keep moving to a new normal. By maintaining vigilance and expanding testing we will be able to create a healthy community where ‘I keep you safe, you keep me safe.’ That’s our shared mission now,’’ Gimenez said.

The first follow-up question following brief prepared statements, also including one by Miami-Dade County District 2 Commissioner Jean Monestime, put Gimenez on the defensive about a variety of decisions made so far to open up the community.

“I don’t think it’s reckless. I don’t think it’s too soon. I actually think it’s the right time. The measures that we took are the ones to keep us safe. I’m glad to see that a lot of people took advantage of it and enjoyed our beautiful weekend and did it in a safe manner. We need to continue moving forward as we continue getting to a new normal,’’ he said.

South Florida is actually moving slower than the rest of the state, which is as it should be, he said.

“I think the governor is doing the right thing. Other parts of the state are not as infected as Miami Dade, we don’t have the same fatalities or the same number of people testing positive. It’s different down here in Southeast Florida. We have to take a measured and cautious approach, always following the guidelines of the CDC and our medical experts,” he said.

Next step is opening up more business as quickly as it’s safe, he said.

As for the future beach and community openings, Gimenez applauded strict enforcement of social distancing and other guides and mentioned that Miami Dade has hired 400 to help with enforcement efforts.

“You can’t let a few ruin it for the rest of us. You have to pick out the ones that are not following the rules and educate them. If they can’t be educated then they face the possibility of a $500 fine,’’ he said.

Monday morning, Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales made the decision to close South Pointe Park in South Beach after reporting “serious compliance issues with respect to masks at certain facilities and rudeness towards staff, especially at South Pointe Park.” The city issued over 6,780 warnings for facemask violation since the parks opened last Wednesday, 2,800 on Saturday alone.