This afternoon, the Florida Health Department reported 45 cases in “Key Biscayne” and 46 cases for zip code 33149. For an explanation on the difference, click here.

Comparing the island’s trend to other Miami-Dade municipalities shows that while the number of cases on the key has increased, and still ranks high on a per-capita basis, the rate of increase lags behind other communities.

Statewide there were another 243 positive tests and there are now 14,747 Floridians infected with the virus. Statewide, Florida has 296-COVID9-related deaths.

Miami-Dade continues to be the hot spot in Florida, now with over 5,000 cases (5,126) and 47 deaths.

One of the reported dead in Dade is a 101-year-old woman who had contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. There are 320 hospitalized in the county.

Broward number of cases grew to 2,230 and reported 54 deaths