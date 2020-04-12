The percent of Dade residents testing positive among those tested is 18.2%. That does not compare favorable vs the overall % for the state, although it seems that percent is stabilizing, not only in Dade, but statewide as well.

The graph below shows a lower percent of positive tests since a peak Wednesday. Too early to draw any conclusions, but if any downward trends on any stats could be consider good, since the overall numbers continue to climb.

Miami-Dade County now has over 7,000 cases (7,058) with almost 100 virus-related deaths (91). City of Miami now reports 4,271 cases.

Statewide, there are now 19,895 confirmed cases, soon to cross 20,000 overnight.

Broward is almost at 3,000 cases with 2,945.

Key Biscayne's zip code of 33149 reports 58 confirmed cases.

In a White House briefing Friday (no briefings were held over the weekend) President Donald Trump commented on the decision on when and how to reopen the country. “I don’t know that I’ve had a bigger decision. But I’m going to surround myself with the greatest minds. Not only the greatest minds, but the greatest minds in numerous different businesses, including the business of politics and reason,” Trump said.

“And we’re going to make a decision, and hopefully it’s going to be the right decision,” added Trump. “I will say this. I want to get it open as soon as we can.”

The President has come across eager to relax the measures in place to get people back to work, with some officials hinting recently that businesses could prepare to reopen in May.

Health experts fear a deadly scenario where COVID-19 surges again if the country is opened up too soon.