Dade schools to open for in-person instruction Monday, Oct 5

Last week, Florida Education Commissioner Robert Corcoran sent a letter to the Miami-Dade School Board warning that their decision to start in-person learning by Oct. 14 contradicts the plan they submitted, which was approved by the DOE, to reopen the physical classrooms by Oct. 5.

In an emergency meeting Tuesday that lasted almost 8 hours, the Miami-Dade School Board unanimously voted to reopen schools Monday, Oct 5, approving a staggered return to school, with all students who elect to be back in school by Friday, Oct 9.

In a Tuesday night press release, the Miami-Dade School district said that those students “whose parents opted for the Schoolhouse model in July will begin to return to school sites on Monday, October 5, with a phased-in approach, by grade level, which will be completed by Friday, October 9.

Students whose parents selected My School Online (MSO) when surveyed in July will remain engaged in distance learning.

Friday, October 2 will be a teacher planning day to allow teachers the opportunity to further arrange their classrooms and other activities to prepare to welcome students back.

On Monday, schools will welcome back students in Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten and first grade, as well as students with disabilities following a modified curriculum.

This will be followed by elementary students and students in grades 6, 9 and 10 will return to school Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The rest of students will be expected in schools on Friday, Oct. 9.

High school students scheduled “will revert to a 7:20 a.m. start time beginning October 7, in both the Schoolhouse model and My School Online.”

Parents will be receiving a notification card in the mail reminding them which learning model they selected during the July opt-in period. Transportation information is also being provided.

The school system is giving administrators some discretion in making exceptions for those parents wishing to change their initial selection. Parents wishing to change their initial selection should contact their child’s school and complete “a change of declaration form.”

After Tuesday’s vote to open schools, the Miami-Dade Teacher’s Union released a statement, saying, “We are appalled that our leadership would put politics over public safety and we are sad because tonight we saw a unanimous vote the discarded everything they said they stood for last week. Today, we know that each student, educator and employee has a price tag on their life.”

The district invites parent to click here and see both raw b-roll clips and a video demonstrating the procedures and readiness of school sites.

For more information on the school system reopening plan, click here.