In his daily video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey used an uplifting tone; asking residents to “look out for your neighbor” and encouraging people to “get outside, get some sun” while practicing social distancing and wearing facial coverings.

“Exercised your immune system,” said Davey.

Thursday morning, the Florida Health Department updated the COVID19 outbreak statistic, showing “Key Biscayne” with 63 cases and zip code 33149 with 65 confirmed cases.

Across the State of Florida, there are 33,690 people now infected with the virus and the DOH reports 1,268 COVID19-related deaths statewide.

Miami-Dade County continues to be the state’s hotspot with 12,063 confirmed cases, with 62% of those being in City of Miami.

The Health Department added “Florida Health Metrics” to the Covid-19 Date and Surveillance dashboard showing favorable trends for Miami-Dade County.

- The week of March 15, County Emergency Departments saw 11,291 patients with “COVID-like symptoms’ - that number was 2,967 the week of April 19

- Reported new cases peaked at 7,396 the week of March 29 but was down to 5,823 the week of April 19

Thursday County Mayor Carlos A. Giminez released a video where he made referenced that the number of hospitalizations “has leveled off” and so has the used of ventilators at hospitals.

The Mayor provided an update on the first day of loosening restrictions, saying that “residents are following the rules” and the decision to open parks was in part, driven by advice from the medical experts who recommended citizens needed fresh air and exercise.

He said it was “not coincidence or luck” that all three South Florida Counties (Dade-Broward-Palm Beach) announced similar measures almost at the same time. This is part of a coordinated action within the region.

The Mayor is now working on the next phase, which is how to open closed spaces and non-essential businesses. He stated some businesses requiring close contact with customers, like beauty and nail salons, might take longer.

The county’s executive orders set a minimum standard, explained Gimenez, but municipalities such as Key Biscayne “can not open a business without the county doing so first” but they can do more and decide to keep certain businesses closed.

You can watch the Mayor’s video message here.