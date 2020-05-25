Monday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 879 new conronavirus cases statewide, 53% of those in the South Florida Tri-County area. The state now has 51,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Miami-Dade reported 196 new cases, Broward 63 and Palm Beach County reported 215 new cases.

The number of cases in Palm Beach has grown faster than the two counties to their south. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized Palm Beach County to reopen May 11.

The day before reopening, Palm Beach County reported 3,798 residents infected with the virus, compared to Sunday’s 5,355 cases, an increase of 41% (1,557 new cases).

As of Sunday, Miami-Dade now has over 17,000 cases (17,041), with 10,355 of those being in City of Miami.

Since Dade reopen some businesses a week ago (May 18), a total of 830 new cases have been added.

Broward county on Sunday reported 6,760 cases.

There were no new cases reported for either Key Biscayne (65) or zip code 33149 (68).