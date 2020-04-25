Saturday, Florida’s Health Department updated the number of cases and related data across the state, reporting 30,839 Floridians who are infected with the virus. There are more than 4,800 hospitalized and over 1,000 virus-related deaths statewide.

The updated data did not report any new cases for Key Biscayne or zip code 33149, now with 61 and 64 respectively. For the difference on both counts, click here.

Miami-Dade County number of confirmed cases spiked past the 11,000 mark (11,005). Almost 61% of the county’s cases are in Miami – 6,710.

There were 36,864 tests administered statewide between Thursday and Friday, the largest 2-day total since testing commenced in March. Thursday alone over 21,000 Floridians were tested.

According to DOH, “the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall has decreased from 10 percent to 9 percent. Of the 15,579 tests performed on Friday, April 24, there were 1,331 positive results, or 9 percent.”