On Wednesday, the Department of Heath reported that 38,002 Floridians have been infected with the coronavirus with 1,539 COVID19-related deaths.

Key Biscayne increased the number of cases to 65. Zip code 33149 reports 68.

Although Miami-Dade County saw the number of confirmed cases rise to 13,371, the trend in the number of new cases reported by week were down, as were the percent of positive tests.

For the week ending April 11, Dade reported 2,756 cases. That represented the peak. For the week ending May 2nd, the number of new cases reported was down to 1,459.

The percent of Dade residents testing positive dropped from 18.52% for the week ending April 4 to 7.9% for the week ending on May 2.

The median age of those testing positive in Dade is 49, compared to 50 in Broward and 55 in Palm Beach.

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week Phase 1 of the reopening Florida plan, the South Florida Tri County area (Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach) was not included.

During a press conference last Monday, April 28, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez spoke of all three South Florida “wanting” to work in unison on opening other spaces.

That might not be the case.

According to an article in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Palm Beach Commissioners want to ask DeSantis to allow them to open their county with the rest of the State. Palm Beach Commissioners will have a special meeting Friday to discuss opening their beaches.

In his Wednesday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey said the beaches would remain closed. Davey reiterated the Council’s decision the previous night to cancel the July 4th fireworks.

The Mayor also invited residents to enjoy the nice weather. “If you can get out, get out. Get a little air” said Davey.