Davey and Segurola share opposing views about GO bond referendum during condo presidents’ board meeting

The virtual crowd joining a recent Zoom town hall hosted by the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents’ Council heard Village Council member Ignacio Segurola and Mayor Mike Davey square off on opposite sides of the General Obligation (GO) bonds referendum issue.

Although in complete disagreement on the need for the GO bonds, to be decided by voters on the Nov. 3 ballot, both presenters made their points without anger or vitriolic rhetoric under the expressed shared goal of doing what’s best for the Village of Key Biscayne.

Davey began by saying the logic behind the referendum “is simple” -- whether or not to allow the council to consider using GO bonds for three groups of resiliency projects: mitigating the effects of sea level rise and flooding; protecting village beaches and shoreline; and, hardening infrastructure to the effects of hurricanes.

“This is about whether or not to allow the council to consider using GO bonds as a financing method, which are cheaper than revenue bonds,”he said. “Why wouldn’t we want to do it in the cheapest way?”

A positive vote on GO bonds would be “showing our resolve” as the community to address infrastructure needs, the mayor said, adding that some projects, like undergrounding utilities, could be delayed by a lack of a decision on financing. As for oversight, residents could follow each project and petition for a referendum on specific projects, if needed.

Segurola, who like Davey is an attorney, said the GO bond referendum was “based on unsound arguments” and would create uncertainty by being too broad. He showed a powerpoint presentation of eight “fallacies” being used to promote a positive referendum vote.

At the top of the list was the idea that GO bonds are what other cities have done successfully for similar projects, citing Miami Beach as an example. Segurola said Miami Beach’s process actually shows the “exact opposite” of what Key Biscayne is doing because it was based on detailed projects, including “realistic time estimates.”

Segurola was less optimistic than Davey on the status of the ongoing projects. If not timed correctly, he said, they could put the key under construction for several years. Delaying the GO bond referendum for a couple of years could give the village a chance to establish lists of viable projects to bring to a citizen’s advisory panel, with cost estimates and funding options, he said. In the meantime, he said, funding requirements for the village may change for the better, with possible federal help related to beach nourishment and FPL reimbursements.

“We need to work on what we have and come up with a timeline for other projects,” he said. “If the referendum is rejected, we could do things the right way. This is a textbook example of how not to do GO bonds.”

Davey countered that showing progress on the projects is critical and having permission to consider using the cheaper GO bonds when needed just makes sense. He said he trusts future village councils -- and the residents who vote them in -- to do the right thing in considering GO bonds as a financing method for the needed projects as they come up. “We can make things happen…this is our opportunity,’’ he said.

Invitations to the Zoom webinar went out to 900, including residents in single-family homes. Of the 127 who registered for the event, there were a high of 84 in attendance at one point.

There were 11 messages sent during the meeting praising the forum for its information and civility.