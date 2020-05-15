Traffic is likely to increase on the island Monday and for once, be a welcomed inconvenience as we get a bit of normalcy back in our lifes.

The Village announced that most of the staff will be returning to their offices on Monday, May 18, with safety measures in place.

Some of the things returning staff will find include glass in the permitting area and a new check-in process for all staff and visitors, “who will be required to wear a wristband to show they're symptom-free and approved to enter the building”

The Village will also increase sanitation and deep cleaning services and continue to strongly encouraged social distancing in the workplace, along with frequent hand washing

In his Friday video message, Village Mayor Davey offered a recap of the business which can open starting Monday, according to Governor Ron DeSantis' approval of County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez plan submitted Wednesday.

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms but they must maintain social distancing of 6” or more and operate at maximum 50% capacity.

In a virtual Town Hall meeting with residents, Gimemez explained that the social distancing guidelines are more important than the 50% capacity.

Davey reminded residents we are entering hurricane season, as the National Hurricane Center said a depression or storm is expected to form near or just north of the Bahamas this weekend.

If it becomes a storm, it would be named 'Arthur'.

The latest advisory has it tracking northeast, but remain off the Southeast coast through early next week, but provide a good soaking for Florida.