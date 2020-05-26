Tuesday, the City of Miami announced that starting Wednesday, May 27 restaurants within the city will be allowed to open their dining rooms “with a number of strict health safety rules in effect” including operating at 50% of approved occupancy and masks and social distancing rules will be in full effect.

In a press release, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said “Restaurants are a big part of our local economy, directly employing thousands of Miamians, and we are ready to begin carefully reopening them to dine-in customers,”

As of Tuesday, there were 10,424 confirmed cases in the city, the most of any community in the state. Suarez said “I’m calling on all Miamians to do their part to follow these rules and keep each other safe.”

In his Tuesday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey reiterated that Key Biscayne beaches and condominium pools would be opening Monday, June 1. The restrictions for the pools, according to Davey, will be out “later in the week.”

Davey said Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park will be opening Monday, June 1st as well, although no details are available or known at this time.

According to Davey, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez is working on rules for possibly opening youth activities, including summer camps.