On Saturday, the Village of Key Biscayne amended Emergency Order 20-9, aligning the restrictions with that of Miami-Dade County. The amendment opens Calusa Park with restrictions; the bathrooms and pavilions remain closed.

Village Beach Park remains closed until the beaches open. You may read the entire order and the amendments here.

In his Monday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey provided an update on the testing activity at the St. Agnes drive-through site. Davey said there were 80-tests performed Monday.

According to Davey, since the Village, working with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, launched the drive-through site on April 14, there have been 742 tests performed, yielding 6 new positive results.

Florida’s Health Department on Monday updated the number of cases across the state. Key Biscayne has 65 cases while Miami-Dade County reports 14,167 residents infected with the coronavirus, with 8,873 of those in the City of Miami.

The update shows there are 40,982 confirmed cases statewide as 386 new cases were added since Sunday.