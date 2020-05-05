#GivingTuesdayNow has been launched ad a global day of unity as a response to the unprecedented need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his Monday video message, Village Mayor Davey took time to thank the many residents, businesses and organizations on the island who are giving back to those less fortunate. Davey mentioned a group of letters he received from 3rd graders at St Agnes Academy with positive messages, saying his main takeaway was the students asking “how can I help.”

Among those, he highlighted were Glo de la Cruz who has been cooking soups for seniors and the KB Community Center sewing club who are making masks to donate to those in need.

He also mentioned the Key Biscayne Community Foundation who has become the hub of giving on the island, from collecting toilet paper, masks and other safety supplies for seniors and coordinating over 100 volunteers who have adopted seniors in need.

KBCF is also coordinating the drive-through testing program at St. Agnes.

Some of their other programs include joining a consortium of organizations, including the Chief Press Foundation and Wellness in the Schools, to deliver 4,200 meals a week to needy families in Liberty City. KBCF has also funded efforts that both benefit recipients and help local businesses. They recently delivered 60- Pita Pockets platters to workers at Winn Dixie and treated 50 seniors to dinner from Milanezza’s new $6.99 senior menu.

KBCF has also created an online digital resources guide to help families cope during this being quarantine.

If you would like to donate to KBCF on #givingtuesdaynow, you may do so here.