Davey talks GOB bond projects. “Take a look. Start getting informed”

In a Thursday afternoon video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey spoke about the need to have residents become informed on the projects being discussed, if the General Obligation Bond is approved by the voters on November 3.

“Take a look. Start getting informed,” said Davey.

“You are going to determine if we are allowed to issue these General Obligation Bonds,” added Davey, inviting residents to visit the Villages’s new website – vkbresilience.org – to get information on the projects that would be funded if the voters approve the referendum.

Davey recapped the three major areas of focus for the upcoming projects:

- Mitigating the effects of sea-level-rise and flooding

- Protecting the village’s beaches and shoreline

- Hardening our infrastructure against the effect of a major storm

Davey stated that since these projects will benefit the village for years to come, it makes sense to use a long-term financing tool, such as the proposed GOB issuance, so “everybody down the line is paying is a little bit of the cost to enjoy the enhancements that we want to start now.”

Financing projects with long-term debt, Davey said, reduces the village’s annual debt service payments.

With the purpose of providing information and answer the public questions, Village Manager Andrea Agha and village staff are doing a series of virtual town halls on the subject.

The next town-hall meeting is on Thursday, August 20 at 6 p.m. Information can be found on the Village's website. Others are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 17