In daily video message to residents, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey announced a partnership between the Village, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and BioCollections Worldwide, Inc. to begin a local testing program.

The program, to be launched Tuesday morning, will be by appointment only. At this time, testing is prioritized to:

Key Biscayne residents aged 65 or older with symptoms

Key Biscayne residents with symptoms and serious underlying medical conditions

Key Biscayne residents that are frontline or essential workers

A new website has been launched – www.kbcovidtesting.org where those wishing to be considered for testing can complete a form.

According to the website’s instructions, “Once your submission has been reviewed and your request for testing has been approved, we will be in contact to gather more information and schedule your test. Submission of this form does not guarantee a test, you will be contacted via email for an appointment if qualified.”

In the evening report, the Health Department revealed there are more than 21,000 cases in the state (21,019) and almost 500 deaths.

Miami-Dade County reported 7,459 positive tests and 109 COVID19-related deaths.

Earlier in the day, via video message, County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said he was “seeing a light at the end of this COVID19 tunnel” and announced two initiatives being launch at the county level.

Moving to a New Normal hopes, according to Gimenez, to “establish a deliberate plan” to get us back to work, be he also cautioned that “health continues to be my top concern” encouraging all residents to continue practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

The second program focus on long term Economic Restoration, and Gimenez will ask business and community leaders and academics to work on a resilience plan to restore the economy as quickly as possible.

At a press conference Monday, Florida’s Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said Floridians needed to get used to the restrictions, such as social distancing, avoiding crowds and wearing facial covering.

“Until we get a vaccine, which is a while off, this is going to be our new normal and we need to adapt and protect ourselves,” adding ““As long as we’re going to have COVID in the environment, and this is a tough virus, we’re going to have to practice these measures so that we are all protected,”