Thursday, via email communication, the Village provided an update on the number of residents that have been tested in the St. Agnes drive through site.

This program is a partnership between the village and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

According to the village communication, 930 tests have been performed since mid-April when the drive-thru testing site was first established. In the communication, the village did not provide the number of residents who have tested positive.

In his Thursday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey called wearing facial public when out and about the island a “sign of common courtesy” towards others.

Davey added, “My position has always been if you are going outside, wear a facial covering”

He also provided update on a conference call with other Mayors in the county and the possible opening of beaches and of condo pools, saying we “should see something probably next week” from the county on opening condo pools.